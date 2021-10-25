CSI: Vegas Sneak Peek: Sara Urges Gil to Keep the Faith as Pressures Mount

RELATED STORIES Ghosts Gets Full-Season Order at CBS

Sara and Grissom can hear the clock tick-tick-ticking this week on CBS’ CSI: Vegas, as they labor to prove Hodges’ innocence amid assorted mounting pressures.

For one, Detective Nora Cross (played by Kat Foster) and her Internal Affairs team this week begin questioning Sara and Gil (played by Jorja Fox and William Petersen) about their semi-official returns to the Las Vegas crime lab. But also, Hodges’ trial is now looming on the horizon, and his former colleagues have yet to zero in on who is behind the frame job.

Press play above to see where the coupled CSIs’ respective heads are at, in TVLine exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode, titled “Long Pig” and airing Wednesday at 10/9c.

Elsewhere in the sequel series’ fourth episode, Maxine (Paula Newsome) and her CSI team investigates when a body is dug up in the luau pit of a Hawaiian-themed hotel – -ergo, I will boldly assume, the episode’s title!

