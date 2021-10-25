HBO Max's Batgirl Movie Adds Doom Patrol's Brendan Fraser (Report)

RELATED STORIES Titans Star Explains Finale's Lack of a Season 4 Teaser, Says Paradise Island Almost Looked a Lot Less Chilly

The DCEU (or whatever we’re calling it nowadays) is crossing streams!

The standalone Batgirl movie being made for HBO Max and starring Leslie Grace (In the Heights) in the title role has added Brendan Fraser to its cast, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Fraser, though, will not be reprising his role as former professional race car driver Cliff Steele (aka Robotman) from DC’s Doom Patrol TV series. Instead, the onetime Mummy star is reportedly playing a villain — possibly (yawn) Firefly, Deadline hears.

Penned by Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson and directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Batgirl will star Grace as the Barbara “Daughter of Commissioner Jim” Gordon version of the caped crusader.

J.K. Simmons is said to be on board, reprising his Justice League role as J. Jonah Jameson the aforementioned Commissioner Gordon, while Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys for Life) will fill an undisclosed role.

Batgirl is on track to premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO Max.