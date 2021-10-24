Korean Thriller Dr. Brain, Based on Webtoon, Gets Apple TV+ Date/Trailer

RELATED STORIES Mythic Quest Renewed for 2 More Seasons -- Watch Rob McElhenney Tell Sir Anthony Hopkins, Jason Sudeikis

Apple TV+ has set a premiere date and released a trailer for Dr. Brain, the streaming service’s first Korean-language series.

Based on a Korean webtoon, the live-action sci-fi thriller follows Sewon (played by Parasite‘s Lee Sun-kyun), a brilliant brain scientist who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, Sewon goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead, to access their memories for clues.

Directed and executive-produced by Kim Jee-woon (A Tale of Two Sisters, I Saw the Devil),

Dr. Brain will premiere Stateside on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to coincide with Apple TV+’s launch in South Korea. The sci-fi drama series will release new episodes weekly through Dec. 10.

Dr. Brain also stars Lee You-young (Gansin), Park Hee-soon (My Name), Seo Ji-hye (Sa-rang-eui bul-sa-chak) and Lee Jae-won (Mr. Queen).