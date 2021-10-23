The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Oct. 24

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. Christmas TV-Movie Guide: 115+ Originals

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 returning series (including All American, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure, Love Life and Walker), five series debuts (including the 4400 reboot, the animated Star Trek: Prodigy and Colin in Black & White) and myriad specials and sporting events (including Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode and the start of the World Series).

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

7:30 pm MLB NLCS Game 7, if necessary (TBS)

10 pm Fiasco: The Fall Guy Season 1 finale (Epix)

10 pm Insecure final season premiere (HBO)

10:40 pm Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, OCT. 25

3 am My Life Is Murder Season 2 finale (Acorn TV)

8 pm All American Season 4 premiere (The CW)

8 pm The Masked Singer: All-Time Countdown special (Fox)

8 pm YES WE DID! The Vital Voices of 2021 special (OWN)

9 pm 4400 series premiere (The CW)

9 pm Below Deck Season 9 premiere (Bravo)

9 pm Halloween Baking Championship Season 7 finale (Food Network)

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

3 am Sex: Unzipped special (Netflix)

7:30 pm MLB World Series Game 1 (TBS)

10 pm The Last O.G. Season 4 premiere (TBS; two episodes)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

3 am Wu-Tang: An America Saga Season 2 finale (Hulu)

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Episode No. 100 (The CW)

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

3 am Aquaman: King of Atlantis limited series finale (HBO Max)

3 am Creepshow Season 3 finale (Shudder)

3 am Hitmen Season 2 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Kin Season 1 finale (AMC+)

3 am Love Life Season 2 premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Luis Miguel: The Series final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Selena + Chef Season 3 premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Star Trek: Prodigy series premiere (Paramount+)

8 pm Walker Season 2 premiere (The CW)

10 pm What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 finale (FX)

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

3 am Army of Thieves film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Colin in Black & White limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Fairfax series premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)

3 am Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin film premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Swagger series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

8 pm Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! special (The CW)

10:30 pm Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger special (Comedy Central)

