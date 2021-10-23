Ratings: WWE, Blue Bloods Lead Friday

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown this week drew 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, steady vs. its previous outing and leading Friday in the demo. Our 2022 Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast

Over on CBS, S.W.A.T. (4.5 mil/0.4) dipped while Magnum P.I. (4.8 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.8 mil/0.4) were steady, with the latter copping the night’s largest audience.

ABC’s Shark Tank (3.4 mil/0.4) dipped, while NBC’s Home Sweet Home (1.4 mil/0.2) was steady in Week 2.

The CW’s Penn & Teller (670K/0.1) dropped a few eyeballs, while Nancy Drew (400K/0.1) added some.

