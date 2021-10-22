Ratings: Blacklist Returns Steady, SVU Dips to Tie Shonda Shows and Sheldon

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Blacklist opened Season 9 with 3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, on par with its previous averages (3.3 mil/0.35). Leading out of that, SVU (3.7 mil/0.6) dipped with Episode 500, while Organized Crime (3 mil/0.5) was steady. Renewal/Cancellation Forecast for 2022!

Fox’s Thursday Night Football (8.2 mil/2.1) of course led the night in both measures, steady with last week’s fast nationals.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Station 19 (4.5 mil/0.6), Grey’s Anatomy (3.8 mil/0.6) and Big Sky (2.8 mil/0.3) were all steady.

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.1 mil/0.6) and Bull (3.7 mil/0.3) were steady, while United States of Al (4.3 mil/0.4), Ghosts (5.1 mil/0.5) and B Positive (3.7 mil/0.4) all dipped.

THE CW | Coroner (510K/0.0) dipped, while Legacies (340K/0.1) was steady.

