Women of the Movement: ABC Sets Premiere for Emmett Till Miniseries

ABC will revisit a major piece of civil rights history as the new year gets underway.

Women of the Movement, the Alphabet Net’s limited series about Mamie Till-Mobley and her pursuit of justice for son Emmett Till, will premiere Thursday, Jan. 6, at 8/7c, the network announced Thursday. Spanning six total episodes, the miniseries will air in that time slot for three consecutive weeks.

The drama tells the true story of Till-Mobley (played by newly minted Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren), who risked her life to find justice for her son after he was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South in 1955. “Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today,” the project’s logline describes.

In addition to Warren, Women of the Movement‘s sizable cast includes Tonya Pinkins (All My Children) as Till-Mobley’s mother, Alma Carthan; Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) as Till-Mobley’s husband, Gene Mobley; Cedric Joe (Space Jam: A New Legacy) as Emmett; Glynn Turman (The Wire) as Emmett’s great-uncle Moses Wright; Chris Coy (The Deuce) and Carter Jenkins (Famous in Love) as J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant, the men responsible for Emmett’s murder; and newcomer Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant, the white woman with whom Emmett was accused of flirting before his death.

ABC has also released a new teaser for Women of the Movement. Press PLAY above to watch it, then let us know in the comments if you’ll be sampling the show.