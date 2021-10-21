Claire Holt to Appear in Legacies Season 4 as Rebekah Mikaelson

Another much-missed Mikaelson is returning to the fold. Claire Holt, who played Rebekah on both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, will reprise her role in the Nov. 11 episode of Legacies (The CW, 9/8c).

“Hope is tracked down by the one person who could help her — Rebekah Mikaelson,” reads the episode’s official synopsis. “Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her. Josie and Lizzie hold out hope in a seemingly dire situation as MG figures out what he can do to help. Meanwhile, Kaleb wants to set things right and turns to Cleo for guidance.

When TVLine spoke with Danielle Rose Russell (aka Hope) at the top of Season 4, she told us, “I’d love to have anyone who wants to come. It’s always so fun for me to revisit Hope’s roots.” And just like that, her wish is granted.

Holt is the latest member of the TVD-verse to surface in an episode of Legacies, joining a list that already includes Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan), Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert), Riley Voelkel (Freya Mikaelson) and Jodi-Lyn O’Keefe (Josette Laughlin). Click here for a comprehensive look at everyone who has jumped between The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacies.

