TVLine Items: Head of the Class Trailer, Power Rangers to Netflix and More

HBO Max is at the Head of the Class with the first trailer for its upcoming reboot of the 1980s ABC sitcom.

The comedy revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher (played by One Day at a Time‘s Isabella Gomez) who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. As previously announced, original series star Robin Givens will reprise her role as Darlene Merriman, who is now a single mother to one of the students.

Head of the Class (premiering Thursday, Nov. 4 with all 10 episodes) comes from writers/executive producers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen (American Vandal) and EP Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso).

* Power Rangers is moving from Nickelodeon (its Stateside home since 2011) to Netflix, beginning with Power Rangers: Dino Fury Season 2 — the franchise’s 29th season overall — in spring 2022.

* Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark) has joined Paramount+’s The Godfather making-of limited series The Offer as Andy Calhoun, a businessman out to buy Paramount, our sister site Variety reports.

* Timothy Simons (Veep) has been cast in the Hulu true-crime series Candy as Pat Montgomery, the husband of Candy Montgomery (played by Jessica Biel), who murdered her best friend, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey), with an ax in 1980, per Variety.

* Welsh actress Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin) has been cast as one of Showtime’s Three Women, rounding out the drama also starring Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Hulu has released a trailer for Animaniacs Season 2, premiering Friday, Nov. 5 with all 13 episodes. Watch it here.

* Paramount+ has released the official trailer for Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars, streaming on Thursday, Nov. 11:

