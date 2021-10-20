The Game Revival: Derwin Is Eager to Return to the Field in Official Trailer

RELATED STORIES The Game Teaser: Malik and Tasha Mack Are Back in Paramount+ Revival — Plus, Check Out the First Photos

The Game‘s OG star Darwin Davis (Pooch Hall) is ready to step back into the game.

“I’ve got at least three good years left,” he tells Tasha Mack (played by Wendy Raquel Robinson) in the official trailer, which you can check out above. The upcoming revival premieres Thursday, Nov. 11 on Paramount+.

Malik, on the other hand, is being forced back onto the field to fulfill an even bigger dream. The aging football star thought he’d be a team owner, and according to Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher (Madam Secretary’s Tim Daly), the billionaire owner of the Las Vegas Fury, he will if he steps in as quarterback for one more year.

“You played me,” Malik says in the preview.

The sneak peek teases plenty of drama ahead as Malik grapples with the issues that come with being a veteran football star at the tail end of his playing career. We also get a sneak peek at new players, like undrafted free agent Jamison Fields (The Oval’s Vaughn Hebron) and Garret Evans (Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s Toby Sandeman), the top football player in the league.

Plus, it looks like Tasha will take Brittany Pitts (Chicago Fire’s Adriyan Rae), the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, under her wing to help the young entrepreneur out of a million-dollar debt.

The upcoming series, which is set in Las Vegas, is described as “modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” per the official synopsis. “The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.”

Hall is among several OG stars expected to make guest appearances this season. Colby Bell and Brittany Daniel are both confirmed to return as Jason and Kelly Pitts, respectively.