Dougray Scott Refutes Batwoman Costar Ruby Rose's 'Damaging Claims' About His On-Set Behavior

Batwoman alum Dougray Scott “absolutely” refutes allegations made by his onetime TV daughter, Ruby Rose, about his on-set behavior.

Amid a sea of Wednesday-morning Instagram Stories, Rose admitted that she “fought people on set, yes, not because I wanted to but because I wanted safety” — yet “never raised my voice on a set” during her one-season run. Conversely, Kate Kane’s former portrayer alleged that Scott (who played Jacob Kane through Season 2) “hurt a female stunt double” and “yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted [and verbally] abused women.”

In a statement obtained by TVLine, Scott said, “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by [Ruby Rose]; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

“As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for Season 2… based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour,” the Scottish actor also said.

Rose’s series of Instagram Stories (detailed here) opened by calling out Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and former WBTV chairman Peter Roth by name. She alleged that Roth had guilted her into returning to work following major surgery after just 10 days (Rose had undergone surgery to fix two herniated discs that she has said “were close to severing my spinal cord”); alluded to numerous instances that would seem point to unsafe filming practices during Batwoman Season 1; and claimed that Dries privately agreed that the superhero series’ original star had sustained her aforementioned injuries on set “yet later denied it entirely and said it happened during yoga.”

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio,” the statement from WBTV read, “the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”