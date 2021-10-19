Ozark: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for First Half of Final Season

Ozark‘s end will begin in the new year.

As previously reported, the fourth and final season of the Netflix crime drama will be released in two, seven-episode parts. It has now been announced that Part 1 will be released on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 — some 22 months after Season 3 dropped. Ozark Season 3: The Biggest Twists

A new teaser, above, was also released.

“A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes,” Ozark star and EP Jason Bateman said back in June 2020. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

The new season stars two-time SAG Award winner Bateman (who also collected an Emmy for directing Ozark‘s Season 2 premiere), Emmy winner Laura Linney, Julia Garner (a two-time Emmy winner as Ruth Langmore), Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón.

Additionally, The Exorcist alum Alfonso Herrera has joined the cast as the new Big Bad, a previously unseen member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between being the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle’s cartel. Also new for Season 4 are Adam Rothenberg (Ripper Street), Bruno Bichir (Narcos, The Bridge), CC Castillo (Outer Banks) and Katrina Lenk (Tommy), while Season 3 guest stars Felix Solis (aka Big Bad Omar Navarro) and Damian Young (aka sleuth Jim Rattelsdorf) were promoted to series regulars.

