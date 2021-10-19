Watch: Nicole Kidman Is Lucille Ball in Trailer for Amazon's Being the Ricardos

RELATED STORIES I Know What You Did Last Summer: Did the Amazon Premiere Get Your Goat?

Nicole Kidman stomps some grapes as the irrepressible Lucy Ricardo in the first trailer for Amazon Studios’ movie about TV’s iconic I Love Lucy sitcom.

Being the Ricardos, which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, takes place over the course of one week of production of I Love Lucy, as stars/producers Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (played by Javier Bardem) deal with a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage.

“You know Lucy and Ricky. Now it’s time to meet Lucille and Desi,” reads the tout for the Amazon Studios production, which will stream on Amazon Prime starting Tuesday, Dec. 21 (following a Dec. 10 theatrical release).

Rounding out the sitcom-with-a movie’s cast are J.K. Simmons (of so many great things) as William Frawley/”Fred” and Nina Arianda (Goliath) as Vivian Vance/”Ethel.”



Watch the teaser trailer above, then share your first impressions of the fleeting glimpses and sound bites of Kidman as the queen of physical comedy.