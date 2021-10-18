The Great Season 2: Gillian Anderson Is One Regal Mother in First Photos

RELATED STORIES Dopesick Team Explains the Need to Humanize Its Big Pharma Baddies

Season 2 of Hulu’s The Great is bringing in one of the greats — Gillian Anderson, as Catherine’s mother Joanna — and now we have first photos of her regal-looking self.

The new season of the historical satire will find Catherine (played by Elle Fanning) finally take the Russian throne, “but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be,” says the official synopsis.

The coup will see her “battle her court, her team, even her own mother (played by Anderson) in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from much-hated husband, to prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’ will ask more of her than she could have imagined.”

All 10 episodes of Season 2 hit Hulu on Friday, Nov. 19.

The Great also stars Nicholas Hoult as Catherine’s husband Peter and Phoebe Fox as her servant/friend Marial, while additional cast includes Adam Godley as Archbishop aka Archie; Gwilym Lee as Grigor Dymov, a member of Peter’s court; Charity Wakefield as the manipulative Georgina Dymov; Douglas Hodge as General Velementov; Sacha Dhawan as Count Orlo, Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady; and Belinda Bromilow as Aunt Elizabeth.

Series creator Tony McNamara writes and produces alongside executive producers Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning, Hoult, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman, Ron West and Matt Shakman.

See an additional photo of Anderson as Joanna below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!