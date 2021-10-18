'Missing' Legends of Tomorrow and Legacies Seasons to Hit Netflix Today

RELATED STORIES Family Reunion Renewed for Third (and Final) Season at Netflix

Family Reunion Renewed for Third (and Final) Season at Netflix YOU Season 3's Biggest Victim Breaks Down Their 'Emotional' Finale Death

Season 6 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow apparently got sucked into a timey-wimey wormhole, but now it is due to finally hit Netflix — sometime today, in fact.

After missing their regularly scheduled full-season drop date on the streaming service, all episodes of Legends Season 6 (which ended Sept. 5) as well as Legacies Season 3 (which aired its finale on June 24) should be available for bingeing sometime of Monday, Oct. 18, a Netflix rep confirms for TVLine.

Also due to arrive on Netflix that same date is Season 5 of Riverdale, plus the first six (springtime) episodes of Supergirl Season 6, which is currently winding down its farewell run on The CW (airing Tuesdays at 9/8c).

Let me know if you’re looking for anything else, folks. #TVLineCares

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.