'Missing' Legends of Tomorrow and Legacies Seasons to Hit Netflix Today

Season 6 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow apparently got sucked into a timey-wimey wormhole, but now it is due to finally hit Netflix — sometime today, in fact.
After missing their regularly scheduled full-season drop date on the streaming service, all episodes of Legends Season 6 (which ended Sept. 5) as well as Legacies Season 3 (which aired its finale on June 24) should be available for bingeing sometime of Monday, Oct. 18, a Netflix rep confirms for TVLine.
Also due to arrive on Netflix that same date is Season 5 of Riverdale, plus the first six (springtime) episodes of Supergirl Season 6, which is currently winding down its farewell run on The CW (airing Tuesdays at 9/8c).
