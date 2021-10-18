TVLine Items: Abbie Cornish Returns to Jack Ryan, Expanse Casting and More

Jack Ryan‘s love life might be getting complicated: Abbie Cornish will reprise her role as the CIA officer’s MIA love interest Cathy Mueller in Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports.

Cathy has not been seen since Season 1, and she was not referenced in the second season. (The character is also Ryan’s love interest in the Tom Clancy books on which the Amazon Prime drama is based.)

Jack Ryan was recently renewed for Season 4, ahead of its third season (which does not yet have a premiere date).

* Kathleen Robertson (Murder in the First) has joined The Expanse‘s sixth and final season as Rosenfeld Guoliang, “a cynic and a fierce believer in Belter independence who is a key member of insurgent leader Marco Inaros’ inner circle,” per Deadline.

* Jonathan Tucker (Debris, Kingdom) will star with Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer in the Netflix psychological thriller Echoes, from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey, Deadline reports.

* The Blacklist Season 9 has cast Diany Rodriguez (Law & Order: Organized Crime) in the recurring role of Weecha Xiu, who is described as being “more than capable of defending herself against anyone who might threaten her or her associates,” Deadline reports.

* Luke Bryan will host the 55th Annual CMA Awards, airing Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC.

* The 2021 Soul Train Awards — taped in its new location, the Apollo theater in New York — will air Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 pm on BET and BET Her.

* Warrior Nun has tapped Meena Rayann (Game of Thrones), Jack Mullarkey (Vikings: Valhalla) and Richard Clothier (Pennyworth) to recur during Season 2, per Deadline.

* B Positive creator and co-showrunner Marco Pennette has exited the CBS comedy, leaving Jim Patterson as the sole showrunner for Season 2, per Deadline.

