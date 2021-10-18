History of the World, Part II Ordered at Hulu, With Mel Brooks to Write/EP

RELATED STORIES Y: The Last Man Cancelled at FX on Hulu

Mel Brooks’ History of the World, Part I is getting another chapter: Hulu has ordered a follow-up series to the 1981 comedy, with Brooks returning as writer and executive producer.

The sequel, titled (of course) History of the World, Part II, will be a variety series consisting of comedy sketches and musical numbers. The original film was set during different periods of world history like the Old Testament, the Roman Empire and the French Revolution. There’s no word yet on which historical periods the new series will tackle, though.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks said in a statement.

Along with Brooks, Part II has lined up an enviable roster of comedy talent to serve as EPs, including Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen (The Mindy Project) and Kevin Salter, who is working with Brooks on the upcoming special Young Frankenstein Live! for ABC. Part II has secured an eight-episode order at Hulu, with production expected to begin next spring.

The original History of the World, Part 1 hit theaters in 1981, with Brooks starring in a variety of roles including Moses and King Louis XIV. Madeline Kahn, Dom DeLuise, Gregory Hines, Sid Caesar and Cloris Leachman led the ensemble cast, with Orson Welles serving as narrator.