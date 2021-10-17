America's Got Talent: Extreme Production Temporarily Shut Down Following Stuntman's On-Set Accident

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Hospitalized After Stunt Goes Wrong in Rehearsal

Production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme has been temporarily shut down following last week’s on-set accident that sent stuntman Jonathan Goodwin to the hospital with critical injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday,” an AGT spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE. “In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.”

TVLine has reached out to reps from NBC for comment.

According to TMZ’s initial report, Goodwin — who previously competed in Season 15 of America’s Got Talent, making it all the way to the semifinals — was performing a stunt that involved escaping from a straightjacket and falling onto an air mattress from 70 feet in the air, all while avoiding two swinging cars that were also suspended on either side of him. Goodwin was reportedly crushed by the cars, causing them to explode. Goodwin then reportedly fell to the ground and hit his head, causing some people on set to think he died.

An offshoot of America’s Got Talent, AGT: Extreme welcomes Simon Cowell back to the judges panel, joining newcomers Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana. Terry Crews will also be back to serve as host.

Expected to premiere midseason, the new AGT series “will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage,” according to NBC. “Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense and often times beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”

Prior to appearing on AGT, Goodwin made it to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2019.