Young Justice Surprise! Season 4's First Two Episodes Are Now on HBO Max

RELATED STORIES Pennyworth Renewed for Season 3, Moving From Epix to HBO Max

Pennyworth Renewed for Season 3, Moving From Epix to HBO Max Naomi Chases a Superman Scoop, Gets More Than She Bargained for in Teaser for New CW Superhero Series

Young Justice has unexpectedly been served, with the first two episodes of the animated superhero series’ fourth season suddenly streaming on HBO Max.

The surprise Young Justice: Phantoms drop was announced on Saturday during the show’s DC FanDome panel, which also debuted the trailer above.

Following this double-episode tastebud-tempter, new episodes of Young Justice: Phantoms will be released every Thursday beginning Oct. 21 on HBO Max.

Based on characters from DC, Young Justice: Phantoms is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, with Greg Weisman, Brandon Vietti and Sam Register serving as executive producers.

Season 4 was announced more than two years ago, at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, and Weisman has been giving fans intermittent production updates via Twitter. Just last week, he reported that 20 episodes were “in the can,” with six still in post-production.

Weisman has also shared that whereas at one point there was talk of a five-season plan, now he can see the animated favorite having even longer legs. “Back [when making] in Season 1, we had at least five [seasons] figured out,” he tweeted. “Now, I’d say we have a fairly clear idea through Season 7, and vaguer ideas beyond that.”