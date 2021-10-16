The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Oct. 17

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 13 returning series (including a revamped Blacklist, more Locke & Key and the highly anticipated start to Succession Season 3), eight series debuts (including the spooky Girl in the Woods, hip hop drama Queens and extraterrestrial epic Invasion) and nine finales (including American Horror Story, Titans and Only Murders in the Building).

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

8 pm Chesapeake Shores Season 5 finale (Hallmark Channel)

8:58 pm Hightown Season 2 premiere (Starz)

9 pm Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premiere (AMC)

9 pm Succession Season 3 premiere (HBO)

10 pm Baptiste Season 2 premiere (PBS)

MONDAY, OCT. 18

8 pm Hoarders Season 13 premiere (A&E)

8 pm Howie Mandel & Friends: Don’t Sneeze on Me stand-up special (The CW)

9 pm Wakefield series premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Back to Life Season 2 finale (Showtime)

10 pm Intervention Season 23 premiere (A&E)

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

3 am Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale (Hulu)

3 am Theo Von: Regular People stand-up special (Netflix)

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 18 premiere (ABC)

10 pm Games People Play Season 2 premiere (BET)

10 pm Queens series premiere (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

9 pm Chicago Fire Episode No. 200 (NBC)

9 pm Four Hours at the Capitol documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm American Horror Story Season 10 finale (FX)

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

3 am Bruh Season 2B premiere (BET+)

3 am Curious George Season 14 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am The Girl in the Woods series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 6 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Next Thing You Eat series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am One of Us Is Lying Season 1 finale (Peacock; last two episodes)

3 am Reign of Superwomen documentary premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Sex, Love & goop series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween special (Peacock)

3 am Titans Season 3 finale (HBO Max)

8 pm The Blacklist Season 9 premiere (NBC)

8 pm Coroner Season 3 finale (The CW)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU Episode No. 500 (NBC)

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

3 am Dune film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Inside Job series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Invasion series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am Locke & Key Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Maya and the Three limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Truth Be Told Season 2 finale (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

10 pm Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything stand-up special (HBO)

10 pm Rhodes to the Top Season 1 finale (TNT)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.