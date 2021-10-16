Friday TV Ratings: S.W.A.T. Rises, ALCS Game 1 Up Sharply vs. 2020

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ S.W.A.T. this Friday drew 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, ticking up in the demo to tie ABC’s Shark Tank for the night’s best non-sports rating. It's the 2022 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

Leading out of that, Magnum P.I. (5.2 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.8 mil/0.4) were steady.

Fox’s coverage of the American League Championship Series Game 1 between the Astros and Sawx averaged 5.3 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, up sharply in audience from last year’s Astros/Rays ALCS opener.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Nancy Drew (380K/0.1) dipped to its second smallest audience to date while rising in the demo… ABC’s Shark Tank (3.5 mil/0.5) was steady and tied CBS’ SWAT for the night’s best non-sports rating… and NBC’s Home Sweet Home life-swapping show debuted to just 1.4 mil and a 0.2.

