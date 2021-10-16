Titans and Doom Patrol Both Renewed for Season 4 — Watch Sneak Peeks

RELATED STORIES Pennyworth Renewed for Season 3, Moving From Epix to HBO Max

Pennyworth Renewed for Season 3, Moving From Epix to HBO Max Naomi Chases a Superman Scoop, Gets More Than She Bargained for in Teaser for New CW Superhero Series

Both Titans and Doom Patrol have been renewed for fourth seasons on HBO Max, it was announced on Saturday at the DC FanDome virtual fan event.

In conjunction with the pick-up news, Warner Bros. TV released a sneak peek at the Titans Season 3 finale (premiering this Thursday, Oct. 21), above — as well as a trailer for the back half of Doom Patrol‘s current run, below.

Titans Season 3 has starred Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, Savannah Welch, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson.

Doom Patrol, which is six episodes into Season 3 and will continue releasing new episodes every Thursday through Nov. 11, stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Skye Roberts and Michelle Gomez.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.