The Sandman Unveils First Look at Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer

The Sandman‘s ruler of Hell is about to walk among us.

As part of Saturday’s virtual DC FanDome event, Warner Bros. TV has released a first look photo (see full posters embedded below) of Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) in character as Lucifer, one of the universe’s most powerful angels.

Based on Neil Gaiman’s renowned comic book series of the same name, Netflix’s long-awaited Sandman adaptation stars Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) as the titular character Morpheus, aka Dream of the Endless.

The streamer describes the series as “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” The Sandman will follow Dream — as well as those who’ve been affected by him — as he goes about putting right the mistakes he’s made during his very long existence.

The cast also includes: Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Roderick Burgess, Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as The Corinthian, Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) as the voice of Matthew the Raven, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) as Death, Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) as Ethel Cripps and David Thewlis (the Harry Potter films) as John Dee.

Gaiman serves as a co-writer and an executive producer on the series.

Are you ready to enter the realm of The Dreaming? View the new posters below, then let us know by dropping some comments.