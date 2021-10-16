Stargirl Sees Dead People in Chilling Teaser for Shadowlands Episode

RELATED STORIES First Look: Flash Adds Gold Boots to Supersuit

You’ll never hear “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” quite the same again, after watching Courtney Whitmore take a haunting trip down memory lane in a new teaser for DC’s Stargirl.

When last we tuned into the CW superhero team-up series, Courtney (played by Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and Green Lantern Alan Scott’s daughter Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) accidentally summoned Eclipso when they thought they’d be entrapping him anew inside the re-assembled Black Diamond. The eeeeevil demon (played by Nick Tarabay) made quick of those who opposed him, and capped the clash by dispatching with Courtney the same way he did Cindy Burman/Shiv a few weeks back.

As previews in the teaser above for Season 2, Episode 11 — which premiered on Saturday at the DC FanDome virtual event — Courtney has landed in the Shadowlands, a purgatory-like realm where she runs into Cindy, Dragon King and many other blasts from the past. Press play above to see who all she is “reunited” with, and to hear wee Bruce’s creepy invitation.

