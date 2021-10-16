Pennyworth Renewed for Season 3, Moving From Epix to HBO Max

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in October — Plus: Disney+, HBO Max and Others

What's New on Netflix in October — Plus: Disney+, HBO Max and Others Peacemaker EP: There Was No Line James Gunn Didn't Cross in Writing HBO Max's The Suicide Squad Spinoff

Batman’s future butler has found a new home: The pre-prequel series Pennyworth has been renewed for Season 3, TVLine has learned, but will also move from Epix to HBO Max for the new season, which is set to debut next year.

The announcement was made as part of the DC FanDome virtual event on Saturday. The first two seasons of Pennyworth will also be available to stream on HBO Max early next year.

Pennyworth stars Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth, a former British soldier in 1960s London who works security for young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) — who will one day be the father of Bruce Wayne. Season 3 “begins after a five-year time jump: The civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse — ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains,” per the official synopsis.

Emma Paetz (who plays Martha Kane), Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda (who plays Lucius Fox) round out the Season 3 supporting cast.

Based on the classic DC Comics characters and executive-produced by Gotham duo Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, Pennyworth debuted on Epix in July 2019 and was renewed for a second season three months later. Season 2’s 10-episode run wrapped up in April. It joins Doom Patrol (DC Universe) and Search Party (TBS) as series to find a second life on HBO Max after debuting on other outlets.

Want scoop on Pennyworth, or for any other TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.