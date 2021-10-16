Peacemaker Sets Premiere Date, Trains With Vigilante in HBO Max Teaser

RELATED STORIES VIDEO: Peacemaker Defends His 'Costume' (and Pet Bald Eagle) to Waller's Team

VIDEO: Peacemaker Defends His 'Costume' (and Pet Bald Eagle) to Waller's Team Peacemaker EP: There Was No Line James Gunn Didn't Cross

Peacemaker trades shots with Vigilante, schools Amanda Waller’s team on “butt babies” and dances in his tighty whities in the latest teaser for HBO Max’s spinoff of The Suicide Squad.

Concurrent with the release of the teaser above, it was announced at DC FanDome this weekend that Peacemaker will kick off its eight-episode run on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Peacemaker explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in writer/director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad — “a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

The series also stars Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee (reprising their The Suicide Squad roles as ARGUS agent Emilia Harcourt and ARGUS aide John Economos); Chukwudi Iwuji (Designated Survivor) as Amanda Waller’s No. 1, Clemson Murn; and Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black) as ARGUS recruit Leota Adebayo.

Additionally, Robert Patrick (Scorpion) plays Peacemaker aka Chris Smith’s dad, Auggie; Freddie Stroma (UnREAL) plays Vigilante aka Adrian Chase; and Nhut Le (Kroll Show) plays Judomaster.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes and directed five, including the premiere. Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, while Cena has a co-EP title.

Want scoop on Peacemaker, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.