Superman Fights for 'Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow,' Per New Motto

Superman now fights for "truth, justice and a better tomorrow," DC CCO and publisher Jim Lee announced on Saturday as part of the DC FanDome virtual event.

“To better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world, Superman’s motto is evolving,” Lee said. “Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement.”

This marks but the latest evolution of the Man of Steel’s mission statement, which in the very beginning touted “a never-ending battle for truth and justice,” then added “…and the American way” with the Adventures of Superman radio serials of the 1940s (which debuted amid World War II).

“Truth, justice and the American way” concluded the opening narration of the George Reeve-led Adventures of Superman TV series (which premiered in 1952), and the Kryptonian hero said the line in the 1978 film Superman, starring Christopher Reeve.

As far as TV’s Arrowverse goes, “Truth, Justice and the American Way” was the title of the 14th episode of Supergirl‘s freshman run on CBS (thought I don’t think Kara ever said the words? Surely someone will correct me). Tyler Hoechlin of course plays Kal-El aka the Man of Steel in The CW’s Superman & Lois (which wrapped its freshman run in August); it is unclear at this early stage if he will verbalize this new mission statement during Season 2.

This past spring, the comic book Batman/Superman #16 had the Man of Steel on a mission of “truth, tolerance, and justice,” thought just months later, with the publication of Superman: Son of Kal-El #1, the eponymous Jon Kent declared himself to be fighting for “Truth. Justice. And a better world.”

Speaking of an evolving Superman: It was recently announced that the fifth issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El (arriving in November) will confirm that Jon Kent’s Superman is bisexual, after he falls for reporter Jay Nakamura.