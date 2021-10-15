Queen Family Singalong Books ABC Gig With Adam Lambert, JoJo Siwa and More Performers — See Full Setlist

RELATED STORIES Grey's Anatomy Recap: Hot for Teacher

The Alphabet network is ready to rock you.

The music of Queen will headline the one-hour special The Queen Family Singalong on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 8/7c, the network announced Friday, and we’ve got a sneak peek at the setlist that’s sure to bring the house down.

Hosted by Glee‘s Darren Criss, the special (the fourth in the Singalong franchise) will take viewers on a journey through the Brit rockers’ catalogue, including heaps of hits fans of all ages can enjoy. Adam Lambert (who has toured extensively with the band since 2011) will perform “The Show Must Go On,” a cut from the band’s 1991 record, Innuendo. Other performers and tracks will include:

* Derek Hough featuring Alexander Jean — “Another One Bites the Dust”

* Fall Out Boy — “Under Pressure”

* Jimmie Allen featuring Miss Piggy — “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

* JoJo Siwa and Orianthi — “We Will Rock You”

* OneRepublic — “We Are the Champions”

* Pentatonix — “Somebody to Love”

If that wasn’t enough to get your blood pumping, Broadway cast members from The Lion King and Aladdin will combine their talents to perform a rendition of one of the band’s biggest hits: “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

More performances will be announced at a later time.

The singalong’s first outing brought in north of 10.4 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, while the second installment did about half those numbers. November’s Queen-themed program will follow last year’s The Disney Holiday Singalong.

Are you ready to rock? Which Queen songs do you hope are added to the list? Sound off in the Comments below!