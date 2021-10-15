Big Mouth Season 5 Trailer Offers First Look at Spinoff Characters — Watch

RELATED STORIES Hannah Gadsby Assails Netflix Boss Ted Sarandos Over Dave Chappelle Defense: 'F--k You and Your Amoral Algorithm Cult'

Love is in the air when Big Mouth returns for Season 5 — and so is hate.

The fifth season of Netflix’s delightfully raunchy coming-of-age cartoon finds its hormonal cast of characters grappling with their most complicated feelings yet. And the occasional monster threesome.

“Starting with ‘No Nut November’ and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of [love and hate] with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies),” per Netflix’s official synopsis. “Nick’s lovebug, Walter (Brandon Kyle Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path.”

“Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug, Sonya (Pamela Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend,” the synopsis continues. “Jessi and Ali’s new close bond, and joint co-opting of Missy’s affinity group, sends Missy into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm Rochelle (Keke Palmer). Jealousy, unrequited love, and newfound crushes abound in this new form-breaking season as the Big Mouth teens navigate 8th grade.”

Goodman, Palmer and Adlon’s characters will also appear in the upcoming Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources. Additional Season 5 guest stars Adam Scott as Mr. Keating, Jemaine Clement as Simon Sex, Kristen Schaal as Bernie, Kumail Nanjiani as himself and Chloe Fineman as Leah.

Big Mouth‘s fifth season premieres on Friday, Nov. 5. Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.