Kevin Durant's Swagger: Apple TV+ Basketball Drama Drops First Trailer

NBA superstar Kevin Durant‘s experiences in the world of youth basketball are the basis for the new Apple TV+ drama Swagger. New on Streaming

Premiering Friday, Oct. 29 with its first three episodes, the 10-episode series focuses on the “the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption,” according to the official logline. Off the court, meanwhile, the series aims to explore “what it’s like to grow up in America.” (Subsequent episodes will unspool weekly, through Dec. 17.)

O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) plays Ike, a former star player who’s now a youth basketball coach; and newcomer Isaiah Hill as Jace Carson, a rising star who is one of the top ranked youth basketball players in the country.

The ensemble also includes Shinelle Azoroh (Don’t Let Go) as Jace’s mother Jenna, who is determined to get her son into the NBA; Tessa Ferrer (Grey’s Anatomy) as Meg Bailey, a former player and current rival team coach; and Tristan Mack Wilds (90210) as Alonzo Powers, a grassroots division leader who works for a major shoe company.

Additional youth players, meanwhile, include Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild) as Crystal; Caleel Harris (When They See Us) as Musa; Ozie Nzeribe (Shameless) as Royle; James Bingham as Drew; Jason Rivera as Nick; and Solomon Irama (Supergirl) as Phil.

Created by Reggie Rock Bythewood (Shots Fired), who writes, directs and serves as showrunner, the one-hour drama hails counts Durant, Brian Grazer (Friday Night Lights), Rich Kleiman (The Boardroom), Samie Kim Falvey (Why Women Kill), Francie Calfo (Empire) and Samantha Corbin-Miller (Law & Order: SVU) as executive producers.

