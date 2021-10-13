The Sex Lives of College Girls Vary Wildly in Trailer for HBO Max Comedy

RELATED STORIES Sex and the City Revival And Just Like That (Kinda) Gets Premiere Date

Sex and the City Revival And Just Like That (Kinda) Gets Premiere Date Peacemaker Defends His 'Costume' (and Pet Bald Eagle) to Waller's Team in Suicide Squad Spinoff Sneak Peek

The Sex Lives of College Girls are very much just as active as their male counterparts in the above trailer for the HBO Max comedy from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble.

Premiering Thursday, Nov. 18 with the first two of 10 episodes, the series follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. “A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus,” reads the synopsis.

Playing the aforementioned foursome are Pauline Chalamet (The King of Staten Island), Amrit Kaur (Anarkali), Reneé Rapp (Broadway’s Mean Girls) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon), while additional series regulars include Midori Francis (Dash & Lily), Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Christopher Meyer (Tell Me a Story), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer and Renika Williams.

Additionally, Disney Chanel vet Dylan Sprouse plays Nico, a junior who interacts with all four women.

Kaling and showrunner Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive-produced with Howard Klein. After the series’ Nov. 18 bow, another three episodes follow on Nov. 25 and Dec 2, leading up to the final two on Dec 9.