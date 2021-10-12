The Shrink Next Door: Paul Rudd Drives a Wedge Between Kathryn Hahn and Will Ferrell in Full Apple TV+ Trailer

This time, it was Paul Rudd all along.

Apple TV+ has released the full trailer for The Shrink Next Door, an eight-episode limited series in which Rudd plays Will Ferrell’s too-close-for-comfort psychiatrist — much to Kathryn Hahn’s dismay.

“Inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name, The Shrink Next Door follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin ‘Marty’ Markowitz (Ferrell),” according to the official logline. “Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Casey Wilson), and though Marty may be defenseless against Dr. Ike enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Hahn) is not.”

The Shrink Next Door is directed by Michael Showalter (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Jesse Peretz (GLOW), and written by Georgia Pritchett (Succession). Executive producers include Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions; Showalter and Jordana Mollick for Semi-Formal Productions; and Rudd and Pritchett.

The first three episodes of The Shrink Next Door will premiere globally on Friday, Nov. 12. One new episode will follow each week, leading up to the finale on Friday, Dec. 17.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for an extended look at The Shrink Next Door, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.