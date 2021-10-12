FX Orders Comedy Series The Bear, Starring Shameless' Jeremy Allen White

RELATED STORIES Emma Corrin to Headline Knives Out-Like FX Mystery From The OA Creators

FX is keeping Shameless vet Jeremy Allen White in the Windy City with a series order for the Chicago-set restaurant comedy The Bear, TVLine has learned.

White — who is coming off an 11-season run on Showtime’s Chi-Town dramedy Shameless, where he played eldest brother Lip Gallagher — will star as a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant. The cast also includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach (NOS4A2), Ayo Edebiri (Dickinson), Lionel Boyce (Hap & Leonard), Abby Elliott (SNL) and Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment); Edwin Gibson and chef Matty Matheson (Workin’ Moms) will recur.

The pilot was written and directed by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Dickinson), who will executive-produce the half-hour series alongside Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven) of Super Frog, Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman, Undone) and Josh Senior. Matheson serves as a consulting producer.

“The Bear delivers, thanks to the ferocious performances of Jeremy Allen White and fellow cast members Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson,” Nick Grad, FX’s President of Original Programming, said in a statement. “The series gets off to a fantastic start in the pilot and we know this creative team including Hiro, Nate and Joanna has the comedy chops and producing experience to deliver the latest in a storied line of FX comedies.”

The Bear is slated to premiere in 2022. Shameless fans, are you excited to see White back on TV? Hit the comments!