Alex Rider First Look: Watch Season 2 Teaser and Get Premiere Date

It was supposed to be over, but Alex Rider is about to get pulled right back in.

Season 2 of the British spy thriller will hit IMDb TV on Friday, Dec. 3, the streamer announced Monday, and we’ve got your first look.

In the teaser embedded above, Alex is dropped into the deep end of a world he may not be ready for. Despite wanting to get out of the business of international espionage, the teen spy is followed and chased, all while trying to figure out how to stop an attack on the Pentagon that could have massive global effects.

Season 2 — which is based on Eagle Strike, the fourth book in Anthony Horowitz’s novel series — finds Alex still reeling from the traumatic events at Point Blanc. “But when his new friend Sabina’s father, journalist Ed Pleasance, is attacked by Yassen Gregorovich, the man who may have killed his uncle, Alex reluctantly finds himself drawn back into the world of international espionage,” reads the official description.

“Cut loose from his one-time allies within shadowy MI6 division The Department, Alex discovers a link between Ed, a dangerous hacker known as Smoking Mirror and tech billionaire Damian Cray,” the official description continues. “With the help of his guardian Jack and trusted friend Tom, Alex must unravel a sinister political plot with global repercussions, the answer to which may be locked within Cray’s latest product, the global phenomenon video game Feathered Serpent.”

The new season stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo as Jack Starbright, Marli Siu as Kyra, Toby Stephens as Damian Cray, Rakie Ayola as Jo Byrne and Charithra Chandran as Sabina Pleasance.

Horowitz serves as an executive producer alongside Jill Green, Eve Gutierrez and series writer Guy Burt.

Got a hankering for more Alex Rider? Watch the teaser by pressing PLAY above, then drop some comments!