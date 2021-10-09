The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Oct. 10

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 21 returning series (including B Positive, Batwoman, The Sinner and YOU), 18 series debuts (including Chucky, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Legends of the Hidden Temple) and 14 finales (including Evil, Heels, The L Word and See).

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

3 am Evil Season 2 finale (Paramount+)

8 pm The Equalizer Season 2 premiere (CBS)

8 pm Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot premiere (The CW)

9 pm Buried docuseries premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Diana docuseries premiere (CNN)

9 pm Heels Season 1 finale (Starz)

9 pm Killer Camp series premiere (The CW)

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 premiere (CBS)

9 pm Scenes From a Marriage limited series finale (HBO)

9 pm The Walking Dead Season 11A finale (The CW)

10 pm Nuclear Family docuseries finale (HBO)

10 pm SEAL Team Season 5 premiere (CBS)

10 pm This Is Life With Lisa Ling Season 8 premiere (CNN)

11 pm Work in Progress Season 2 finale (Showtime)

MONDAY, OCT. 11

3 am The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

12 pm Peace of Mind With Taraji Season 2 premiere (Facebook)

8 pm Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 finale (The CW; two episodes)

9 pm The L Word: Generation Q Season 2 finale (Showtime)

9 pm We’re Here Season 2 premiere (HBO)

TUESDAY, OCT. 12

3 am The Movies That Made Us Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 8B premiere (BET)

8:30 pm Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Season 2B premiere (BET)

9 pm The Oval Season 3 premiere (BET)

10 pm Chucky series premiere (Syfy, USA Network)

10 pm A Night in the Academy Museum special (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

3 am Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Dopesick limited series premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)

3 am Just Beyond series premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

3 am Liza on Demand final season premiere (YouTube)

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Batwoman Season 3 premiere (The CW)

9 pm CMT Artists of the Year special (CMT)

9 pm Tyler Perry’s Sistas Season 3 premiere (BET)

9:30 pm Clash of the Cover Bands series premiere (E!)

10 pm Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Season 2 finale (Comedy Central)

10 pm The Sinner Season 4 premiere (USA Network)

10 pm Twenties Season 2 premiere, followed by after-show (BET)

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

3 am Another Life Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Aquaman: King of Atlantis series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Carl Weber’s The Family Business Season 3 premiere (BET+)

3 am Guilty Party series premiere (Paramount+; first two episodes)

3 am The Kids Tonight Show series premiere (Pracock; first two episodes)

3 am Little Ellen Part 2 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman stand-up special (HBO Max)

3 am Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 finale (Paramount+)

3 am What Happened, Brittany Murphy? docuseries premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

9 pm America’s Big Deal series premiere (USA Network)

9 pm Legacies Season 4 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Project Runway Season 19 premiere (Bravo)

9:30 pm B Positive Season 2 premiere (CBS)

10 pm It Couldn’t Happen Here Season 1 finale (SundanceTV)

11 pm Indefensible series premiere (SundanceTV)

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

3 am Good Timing With Jo Firestone stand-up special (Peacock)

3 am Halloween Kills film premiere (Peacock)

3 am I Know What You Did Last Summer series premiere (Amazon Prime; first four episodes)

3 am If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Season 3 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Puppy Place series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am See Season 2 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am The Velvet Underground documentary premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am YOU Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Home Sweet Home series premiere (NBC)

9 pm Passion Play: Russell Westbrook documentary premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Day of the Dead series premiere (Syfy)

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

8 pm Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty Season 1 finale (BBC America)

