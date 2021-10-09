Psych 3 Movie Threequel Gets Premiere Date, Trailer That Questions Existence of a 'Peacock' Streaming Service

RELATED STORIES One of Us Is Lying Team Talks Changes From Book to TV, Defying Teen Drama Archetypes -- Plus, Grade the Premiere

Yes, Shawn and Gus, there is such a thing as a Peacock streaming service. And, as with the previous movie, it will be the home for Psych 3 in November.

In was announced at New York Comic Con that Psych 3: This Is Gus will premiere on Peacock Thursday, Nov. 18. A trailer for “the sequel to the sequel” was also released, and it lays out the boys’ latest mystery to solve, reveals a spiffy new Lassie and of course trots out some silly pseudonyms for the BFFs.

In Psych 3, in preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, “Shawn and Groomzilla Gus (played by James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband (black-ish‘s Allen Maldonado).” Meanwhile, Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career. (Omundson’s recovery from his nearly fatal April 2017 stroke was written into his storyline for Psych 2.)

Psych vets Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson and Corbin Bernsen also are back as Juliet, Chief Vick and Henry, while Sage Brocklebank and Kurt Fuller reprise their roles as Buzz McNab and Woody Strode. Oh, and as teased in the trailer, English singer-songwriter Curt Smith will guest-star as… himself.

Psych creator Steve Franks directed the threequel as well as penned it with Rodriguez, and both served as exec producers alongside Hill and Chris Henze.

Psych-Os can stream the original eight-season series on Peacock, as well as the first two movies.