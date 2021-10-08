Walking Dead Sets 2022 Return Date — Plus, Trailer for Part 2 of Final Season

The Walking Dead won’t conclude the first of its three final-season arcs until Sunday’s installment of the AMC drama (9/8c), but already, the network has announced when the series will return with the next eight hours of its 24-episode sendoff: Sunday, Feb. 20, at 9/8c. (The premiere, like every episode, will be available a week early on AMC+.)

The show also dropped a new trailer for the second leg of its long goodbye. In it, we get not only a joyful reunion between Daryl and his Lil’ Ass-Kicker, Judith, but an introduction to Homeland vet Laila Robins’ Pamela Milton, aka the governor of the Commonwealth mega-community.

Plotwise, the official logline for the next arc teases that we’ll find “many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them.

“Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return,” it goes on. “One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival and the state of each community.”

As for this Sunday’s “For Blood,” it leaves the Reapers’ bonkers leader, Pope, thinking that Maggie is behind Meridian’s sudden onslaught of walkers. Back in Alexandria, the forecast calls for a storm that’ll leave our heroes crying, “It’s raining dead men!”

To check out the trailer for Part 2 of the series’ 11th and final season, press PLAY on the video above. Then weigh in in the comments below with your reviews of the season thus far.