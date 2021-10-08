That '70s Show Spinoff That '90s Show Ordered at Netflix — Who's Returning?

RELATED STORIES On My Block Spinoff Freeridge Reveals Its New Core Four -- First Look

Hello, Wisconsin! A spinoff of That ’70s Show — appropriately titled That ’90s Show, as it’s set several decades after the original — is in the works at Netflix.

The new series picks up in 1995, with Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia Forman visiting her grandparents (returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) in Point Place, Wis., where she comes of age with a new generation of kids “under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” per the official logline. “Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, the original series’ creators, are writing and executive-producing alongside daughter Lindsey Turner. Fellow EP Gregg Mettler will also serve as showrunner.

That ’70s Show originally aired for eight seasons (1998–2006) on Fox. In addition to Rupp and Smith, the cast included Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama and — in the final season, which doesn’t actually exist — Josh Meyers.

It should be noted that this is not the first time a That ’70s Show offshoot has been attempted. That ’80s Show, whose cast included Glenn Howerton and Chyler Leigh, aired for 13 episodes on Fox in 2002. The short-lived series was set in 1984, with the loose connection of Howerton’s character being the cousin of Topher Grace’s Eric.

Are you excited to head back to the ’90s with your friends from the ’70s? And which original cast members do you hope will make cameos? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.