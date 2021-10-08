TVLine Items: Claire Foy Is Facebook COO, AMC+'s Ragdoll Trailer and More

The Queen of England is taking the reins at Facebook: The Crown vet Claire Foy will play the social networking company’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg in the drama Doomsday Machine, our sister site Variety reports.

The series — based on Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang’s book An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination — explores the relationship between Sandberg and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as well as the obstacles the company has faced in its quest for growth. It will begin with the 2016 election and the rise of disinformation, and will include more recent revelations about the XCHECK program and Instagram’s negative impact on the mental health of young users. A network is not yet attached to the project.

Foy is known for her Emmy Award-winning role as Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown. Her other TV credits include Wolf Hall and Crossbones.

* HBO Max has ordered the reality dating series My Mom, Your Dad, co-created by Greg Daniels (The Office) and his daughter Haley and hosted by Yvonne Orji (Insecure). The show follows “a group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love,” per the official synopsis. “The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters.”

* Britannia Season 3 will premiere on Jan. 16 on Epix. Watch a teaser here.

* AMC+ has released a trailer for Ragdoll, a serial killer thriller (premiering Thursday, Nov. 11) which counts Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve) and Thalissa Teixeira (The Musketeers) among its stars:

* HBO Max has released a trailer for Four Hours at the Capitol, debuting Wednesday, Oct. 20 and promising “a harrowing and immersive chronicle of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.”

