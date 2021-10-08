Bob's Burgers Video: Linda's Dark Past Returns to Haunt Her on Halloween

RELATED STORIES Emily VanCamp Did Not Watch Her Final Resident Farewell -- Here's Why

Oh, Linda Belcher, what did you do?

Sunday’s Halloween episode of Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9/8c) finds the food family matriarch receiving a mysterious letter that sends her and sister Gayle (guest voice Megan Mullally) back to their hometown “to face a wrong they committed 27 years ago,” per the episode’s official logline.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s haunting installment picks up with Gayle sharing a “strange” letter she received in the mail, accusing her of being a “pumpkin smasher.”

Linda naturally tries to rationalize the situation (“Maybe it’s just a flier for a Smashing Pumpkins concert!”), but there’s no getting out of this one. And in case there was any doubt, Gayle already looked up the band’s tour schedule. (“They’re in Italy this week playing the Pope’s birthday.”)

And before the clip is over, Linda manages to coin a new term: “hoopy.” But you’ll have to watch it to find out what it means.

Of course, Bob’s Burgers is just one Fox show giving us a Halloween-themed episode this Sunday. The Animation Domination lineup begins with The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror XXXII” at 8 pm, followed by a zombified The Great North at 9 pm, and a spooky Family Guy at 9:30 pm.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Bob’s Burgers latest Halloween episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.