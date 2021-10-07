Steve Carell to Star in FX Psychological Thriller From The Americans Duo

RELATED STORIES Better Things to End With Season 5 at FX — Read Pamela Adlon's Statement

Steve Carell will see you now: The Office alum has signed on to star as a psychiatrist in the FX limited series The Patient from The Americans showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg.

The 10-episode, half-hour series is a psychological thriller starring Carell as Alexander Strauss, a therapist who recently lost his wife. He’s held hostage by a serial killer demanding that he help curb the killer’s homicidal urges. “But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity,” according to the official synopsis.

Fields and Weisberg — who teamed up to helm The Americans, which wrapped up a critically acclaimed six-season run on FX in 2018 — will write and executive-produce The Patient. Carell will serve as an EP as well.

“We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans,” FX entertainment president Eric Schrier said in a statement. “Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talents as an actor, producer and creative collaborator.”

Best known for playing goofy boss Michael Scott on NBC’s The Office, Carell has two other current TV roles: He plays disgraced TV personality Mitch Kessler on The Morning Show, which is airing its second season on Apple TV+, and he also stars in the Netflix comedy Space Force, which is set to return for a second season next year.