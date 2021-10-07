Lost in Space's Third and Final Season (Finally) Gets Premiere Date, Teaser

Premiere date, Will Robinson! Premiere date!

Netflix has at long last revealed when Lost in Space will embark on its final-season mission — Wednesday, Dec. 1, nearly two years after the reboot’s sophomore run was released. 'Missing' Shows, Found!

A teaser trailer, above, was also released.

In the sci-fi/family drama’s eight-episode farewell run, “the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test,” the synopsis tells us. “After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy (played Taylor Russell), Penny (Mina Sundwall), Will (Maxwell Jenkins) and the Robot (Brian Steele in a robot suit) must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever.

“Meanwhile John (Toby Stephens) and Maureen (Molly Parker) — with Don (Ignacio Serricchio) at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids,” the preview continues. “The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet.”

Want scoop on Lost in Space, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.