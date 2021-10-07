Legacies Video: Hope and Landon Go Full Silence of the Lambs in Premiere

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Finale Shakes Up the Show's Core Couples Before Dropping a Bomb

In the pantheon of cinematic greetings, few send shivers down your spine faster than “Hello, Clarice.” Even when those words are being spoken by a handsome Muppet like Landon Kirby.

That’s how Landon — or Landi-vore, as we’ll be calling him for as long as Malivore’s possession sticks — welcomes Hope to his chambers in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Legacies‘ fourth season premiere, airing Oct. 14 at 9/8c on The CW.

Fortunately, Landi-vore provides context: “An unexpected side effect of taking over Landon’s body is that I now have all his memories,” he says. “Do you know how many movies this kid has seen?”

Seizing the opportunity for more witty banter, Hope whips out a bevy of torture tools before telling her boyfriend’s father, “You’re not Hannibal Lecter. You’re the lamb.”

Here’s what we can expect from next week’s premiere, per the episode’s official logline: “After learning that Malivore has taken over Landon’s body, Hope and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon, as well as Cleo, who has been absorbed into Malivore’s darkness. Meanwhile, an impromptu date with Finch brings up a subject that Josie is not ready to talk about.”

There’s one more thing you should probably keep in mind as we head into Season 4: According to executive producer Brett Matthews, the first four episodes — which were originally meant to be the final four episodes of Season 3 — will deliver “what the show has been building to for three seasons.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Legacies’ return, then drop a comment with your hopes (tee hee) for Season 4 below.