TVLine Items: Brittany Murphy Doc Trailer, Selena + Chef Returns and More

The life and tragic death of actress Brittany Murphy will be explored in HBO Max’s two-part documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, debuting with both episodes on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The doc is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait” of the Clueless vet, who died under “mysterious circumstances” at the age of 32. The program “goes beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack,” per the official synopsis.

* Season 3 of the Selena Gomez-led cooking show Selena + Chef will premiere Thursday, Oct. 28 on HBO Max.

* Jeff Perry (Scandal) will star opposite Hilary Swank in an untitled ABC drama pilot written and directed by Tom McCarthy (The Loudest Voice, The Station Agent), our sister site Deadline reports. Perry’s character is a newspaper editor who tries to get Eileen (Swank) to join him in Alaska with a job offer at Anchorage’s daily metro newspaper.

* PBS’ All Creatures Great and Small will return for Season 2 on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9/8c on Masterpiece.

* Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, a children’s series starring Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), will premiere Friday, Nov. 5 on Apple TV+. Watch a trailer:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Sex, Love & goop, premiering Thursday, Oct. 21:

