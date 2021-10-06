TVLine Items: Bold & Beautiful Return, Power Book II Promotes Tate and More

The Bold and the Beautiful is welcoming back a troublemaker: Sean Kanan will return as Deacon Sharpe in the CBS soap’s Oct. 7 episode.

The actor announced the news on Wednesday, tweeting, “I’m baaaaack! Tune in tomorrow… and see what daytime’s baddest bad boy has in store for the Foresters.”

Kanan previously starred on B&B from 2000 to 2017. Check out a photo from his return above.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Power Book II: Ghost has promoted Larenz Tate, who plays councilman Rashad Tate, to series regular ahead of Season 2.

* Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) will replace Dominic West in an adaptation of the novel A Spy Among Friends: Kim Philby and the Great Betrayal, also starring Damian Lewis (Billions), for Spectrum Originals and UK streamer BritBox.

* The Boys has tapped Kristin Booth (Orphan Black) and Jack Doolan (Marcella) to play supe siblings Tessa and Tommy, aka the TNT Twins, in Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Frances Turner (New Amsterdam) will return as Monique, wife of Mother’s Milk.

* Mark Burnett, MGM Television and Major League Soccer are developing the reality competition series Welcome to the Team (working title), per Deadline. The project centers around a group of players from around the globe who compete for the chance to join the Charlotte FC team ahead of its debut season in 2022.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?