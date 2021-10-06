Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer Teases New Keys, New Magic, Same Evil Dodge

RELATED STORIES Edgar Allan Poe-Inspired Limited Series The Fall of the House of Usher From Mike Flanagan Ordered at Netflix



The demon known as Dodge is looking to finish what it started in Locke & Key Season 2 — and it’s ready to forge some wicked new keys to do it!

Also detailed in the new, full trailer above: mom Nina Locke (played by Darby Stanchfield) wants answers, suspecting that her kids have been hiding very big things from her!

Based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s graphic novels, Season 1 of the Netflix series followed the three Locke siblings — Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) — and their mother as they moved into their ancestral home, following Dad’s mysterious death. Keyhouse, the kids soon discovered, is full of magical keys that may be connected to said death, and as they explore the keys and their distinct powers, the ancient demon known as Dodge was awakened and aimed to steal them.

Season 1 ended with the Locke kids believing they had vanquished mild-mannered Matheson, Mass. of the demon, unaware that Dodge is in fact now inhabiting someone else, nerdy Gabe (Griffin Gluck). What’s more, their frenemy Eden (Hallea Jones) is also now compromised, having caught a supernatural “bullet” during the season-ending climax.

Season 2, premiering Friday, Oct. 22, also stars Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Thomas Mitchell Barnett as Sam Lesser, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon, Jesse Camacho as Doug Brazelle, Asha Bromfield as Zadie Wells, Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke, Liyuo Abere as Jamie Bennett and Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett.

