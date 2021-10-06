Desperate Housewives' Teri Hatcher, James Denton Reuniting for Hallmark Holiday Movie A Kiss Before Christmas

RELATED STORIES TV's Greatest Season Ever! Was It 2004-05, With Lost, Grey's, Deadwood, Desperate Housewives, 24 and House?

Desperate Housewives robbed Susan Mayer and Mike Delfino of their happy ending back in 2012, so here’s hoping Hallmark Channel can rectify that egregious error with a little holiday magic.

Teri Hatcher and James Denton are set to reunite in A Kiss Before Christmas, a new movie premiering during Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” event, TVLine has learned.

Here’s the story: “Real estate development executive Ethan Holt (Denton) is a married father with two teens. On Christmas Eve, Ethan is disappointed to learn he’s losing out on a promotion and laments that his ‘nice guy’ way of doing business has held him back in his career. Thanks to some Christmas magic, Ethan’s casual wish that his life had taken a different course becomes reality. He wakes up the next morning and is shocked to find everything is different — he isn’t married to Joyce (Hatcher), he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company. Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves. He must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them… and he only has until Christmas Day.”

“Since that famous scene where he found me in the bushes, I knew James and I would be friends for life,” Hatcher said in a statement. “The chemistry and friendship we had on Desperate Housewives is alive and well all these years later, and the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the perfect backdrop for reuniting. It’s amazing to be back together. It’s just like old times. You won’t want to miss it.”

In addition to co-starring in the movie, Denton is also an executive producer. “From the very beginning I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique,” he said. “I had no idea that we’d be lucky enough to get Teri. We’ve always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first Desperate Housewives reunion. And since we’re on Hallmark, I don’t have to worry about getting shot at the end.”

Additional EPs of the Crown Media Productions, LLC project include Stan Spry, Eric Woods, Jonathan Eskenas and Kimberley Bradley. Mark Amato and Tracy Andreen wrote the film, which Jeff Beesley will direct.

An exact premiere date for the film was not released.

Will you tune in to see Hatcher and Denton fall for each other all over again? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.