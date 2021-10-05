Will Squid Game Get a Season 2? Plus, Inside the 'Debate' About That Title

RELATED STORIES Maid Finale Recap: 'M' Stands for Maddy -- Plus, Grade the Series!

Will it be “Squid Game on!” for Netflix?

The Korean series about 456 people who are lured into playing (incredibly) deadly versions of children’s games is on track to become the streaming giant’s most sampled series ever. As such, it seems inevitable that a second season will be greenlit.

Out of the gate, Squid Game became the first Korean original series to top Netflix’s consumer-facing Top 10 popularity chart and it also is poised to be the company’s biggest non-English series of all time (once it passes Spain’s Money Heist). Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in late September that there was “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever,” if it laps Bridgerton (which in its first four weeks of release was sampled by 82 million accounts who watched at least two minutes).

Speaking with Vulture, Bela Bajaria — Netflix’s Global TV chief — reportedly sounded “upbeat” about a renewal, though she said it would depend on writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s schedule and interest. “He has a film and other things he’s working on,” Bajaria said. “We’re trying to figure out the right structure for him.”

Hwang himself has said that any possible Season 2 would likely bring on an actual writers room as well as other directors, and that — without spoiling anything — it might explore the issue of police officers “not acting fast enough.“

As for Squid Game‘s title, the origin of which is alluded to in the series’ opening scene, Bajaria told Vulture there “definitely was a conversation” about it.

“The [Netflix] team in Korea debated the title, but when they watched it, they were like, ‘This is what it is. It’s interesting, and it’s kind of odd but really memorable,’” she related. “So they really did lean in and bet on the title. Now I can’t imagine it being called anything else.”