The Game Teaser: Malik and Tasha Mack Are Back in Paramount+ Revival — Plus, Check Out the First Photos

The Game’s Malik (played by Hosea Chanchez) and Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson) are back at it, and they’ve brought along a few new friends.

A new trailer for the Paramount+ revival, which you can watch above, offers a sneak peek at the upcoming series premiering Thursday, Nov. 11. Tasha Mack is still rich and fabulous, but it looks like Malik finally grew up and is now serving as a mentor to an up-and-coming football star. Plus, he seems more focused than ever.

“I’ve decided to bring the city of Las Vegas its first-ever championship!” the former San Diego Saber says in the preview.

Set in Las Vegas, the series is a “modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” according to the official synopsis. “The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”

In addition to Chanchez and Robinson, the series also stars Chicago Fire’s Adriyan Rae as Brittany Pitts, the now grown-up daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, while Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) will play Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent. Also, Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete) is set to play Brittany’s best friend Raquel Navarro; Madam Secretary’s Tim Daly will take on the role of Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, a self-made billionaire and owner of the Las Vegas Fury football team; and Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s Toby Sandeman will play Garret Evans, the top player in the league.

Several familiar favorites are also expected to drop by in guest-starring roles including Bell as Jason Pitts, Brittany Daniel as Kelly Pitts and Pooch Hall as Derwin Davis.

A spinoff of Girlfriends, The Game ran for three seasons on The CW before moving to BET for another six, ending in 2015. The new show is executive-produced by original series creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (American Soul), Salim Akil (Black Lightning), Kelsey Grammer (who produced the original series as well as Girlfriends) and Tom Russo (black-ish).

Check out new photos from the revival below (click to zoom).