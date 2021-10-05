Peacemaker Defends His 'Costume' (and Pet Bald Eagle) to Waller's Team in Suicide Squad Spinoff Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Peacemaker EP: There Was No Line James Gunn Didn't Cross

Peacemaker‘s utilitarian, bright red uniform is at least meant to “strike fear” in the hearts of those he faces, the antihero explains in a new (NSFW!) sneak peek from HBO Max’s spinoff of The Suicide Squad.

Set for a January 2022 premiere, Peacemaker is described as an action-comedy that explores the origins of John Cena’s antihero, “a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.” As teased in The Suicide Squad‘s second bonus scene, Peacemaker is now needed by ARGUS to no less than “save the f–king world.”

Appearing with Cena in the clip above, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee reprise their The Suicide Squad roles as ARGUS agent Emilia Harcourt and ARGUS aide John Economos, while Chukwudi Iwuji (Designated Survivor) plays Amanda Waller’s No. 1, Clemson Murn, and Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black) is new ARGUS recruit Leota Adebayo.

The series’ cast also includes Robert Patrick (Scorpion) as Peacemaker aka Chris Smith’s dad, Auggie; Freddie Stroma (UnREAL) as Vigilante aka Adrian Chase; and Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster.

The Suicide Squad‘s James Gunn wrote all eight episodes and directed several (including the first), and exec-produced alongside TSS producer Peter Safran. Cena has a co-EP title.

